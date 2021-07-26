Calling for localised Emergency Order on Sarawak, Chong says state not ready for polls

KUCHING (July 26): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has urged the government to impose a localised Emergency Order for Sarawak to prevent the state election within the next 60 days, due to the number of people who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Its chairman, Chong Chieng Jen, said the federal government had revealed in Dewan Rakyat today that the Federal Cabinet had decided to revoke the Emergency Proclamation.

“If such revocation is put into effect, it means that Sarawak will be compelled to hold its elections within 60 days from the date of the said revocation,” said Chong in a statement.

He said it was possible to impose a localised Emergency Order for Sarawak to avoid the state elections even if the federal government wishes to revoke the Order nationwide.

Chong, who is Stampin MP, believed that now was not the best time to hold state elections as only 40.5 per cent of the state population had been fully vaccinated.

“As at July 25, only 58.9 per cent of the Sarawak population had their first dose of vaccination and 40.5 per cent had their second dose. In other words, about 60 per cent of our population is not fully vaccinated,” he said.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had told Parliament today that the government has decided not to extend the period of Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances after August 1.

He revealed that the six Emergency Ordinances drafted and enforced during the period of Emergency were voided and annulled by the government on July 21 after a Cabinet meeting on the same date.

Chong also said the current situation was compounded by the recent Covid-19 Delta variant outbreak, which showed that those who were fully vaccinated were still vulnerable to be infected.

“As of today, there are still hundreds of new infection cases daily in Sarawak. Schools are closed. Many businesses are still ordered to close and most businesses can only operate at a reduced capacity.”

Chong stressed that employers were struggling with their businesses and paying their employees’ wages, while the employees are struggling with reduced salaries and allowances and the possibility of retrenchment.

“Everyday, many are asking for food aid to put food on the table. With all these happening, it is surely not the time to call for state elections,” he asserted.

Therefore, he urged both the federal and state governments to ensure the situation was safe for all citizens to vote before the next state elections are called.

“Otherwise, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government would be guilty of putting the lives and health of Sarawakians at risk merely for the political expediency of GPS.”

Furthermore, Chong questioned whether GPS had any influence in the federal cabinet to avoid state elections being called during a pandemic.

The five-year term of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly was supposed to expired on June 6 but the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 promulgated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong early this year to curb Covid-19 outbreak had allowed the assembly to remain in effect during the imposition of the Order.