CM: Sarawak’s new infectious disease centre to hold longitudinal serology study on Covid-19 vaccinated individuals

KUCHING (July 26): The Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC), a new centre for research excellence, will conduct a longitudinal serology study on Covid-19 vaccinated individuals in Sarawak, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He explained the study would monitor the specific neutralising antibodies against Covid-19 over a two-year period.

“Such information is not only important for us to determine the efficacy of the current vaccination programme but will allow us to make informed decisions on the need for booster doses and types of vaccines to be given.

“This initiative may also lead to potential spin-offs in the development of diagnostics kits and antibody drugs against Covid 19,” he said when launching SIDC and the Sarawak Research Development Council (SRDC) here today.

Abang Johari said SIDC and the Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) will collaborate on the study.

Approved by the state Cabinet in February, SIDC is a research facility under the purview of SRDC.

The chief minister said SIDC aims to protect Sarawak by improving research on infectious diseases; equip Sarawak with the capability and capacity to test medication, vaccines, and equipment against infectious agents; and enable Sarawak to detect, diagnose, and predict potential infectious disease outbreaks.

He said the centre will also complement and collaborate with the Ministry of Health in addressing infectious diseases in Sarawak.

“The centre will be equipped with Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories to allow research and development on BSL-3 infectious agents, and subsequently product testing to ensure commercialisation of research and development (R&D) output.

“It will also provide opportunities for Sarawakians to serve Sarawak and drive human capital development in biomedical sciences. The research facilities available will bring together talents regionally and internationally, and attract global biomedical companies to ensure Sarawak is prepared for future challenges,” he added.

Abang Johari said the SIDC will focus on developing the capacity and knowledge to respond to future pandemics and emerging threats, through human capital development and impactful research.

He said the centre will also translate biomedical research into applications such as diagnostics tools, vaccines treatments, and vaccines.

“The launching of the centre today is our commitment to contribute to handling the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak through targeted research.

“In that respect, SRDC research funding will go towards targeted and focused research, and be geared towards encouraging development of our own biotherapeutics from our vast natural resources and biodiversity, and complement activities soon to be carried out at SIDC,” he added.

Abang Johari pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the significant gaps in outbreak preparedness (prediction, detection, and response), self-sufficiency (capability and capacity) to combat an outbreak, and economic resiliency to withstand an outbreak.

As such, he said there is an urgent need for Sarawak to address these gaps, and one such initiative by the Sarawak government is through the establishment of SIDC.

He said SIDC is timely as the state needs to begin to develop its own capabilities and expertise.

“Sarawak is unique, located on the island of Borneo. There are many challenges which have become apparent in the past two years, especially with regard to obtaining medical supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and vaccines.

“I am confident that the establishment of the SIDC will catalyse the development of biomedical industries in Sarawak,” he added.

The chief minister said the simultaneous launch of SRDC and SIDC will pave the way for research excellence in Sarawak, leading to a vibrant bio-economy, capitalising on the state’s diverse cultures and natural resources.

He said the SIDC’s mission is to ensure that Sarawak is better equipped to create global and equitable science-driven solutions to prepare for, identify, and counter future pandemic threats.

“We are looking forward to the support of all Sarawakians, the relevant agencies and ministries both at state and federal level, and the research community in our endeavours to fulfil this mission,” Abang Johari added.

Among those present were Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong; Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; and Assistant Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee.