Duo remanded in Miri in connection with drug possession case

MIRI (July 26): A Magistrates’ Court here today remanded two men for four days to facilitate the police investigation of a drug possession case.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie issued the order following an application by investigation officer Insp Liew Wai Leong.

The two suspects, aged 33 and 32, were arrested yesterday (July 25) at 8.45pm by the side of Jalan Yu Seng here for suspected involvement in drug activities.

When approached, one of the suspects threw away a cigarette box, which turned out to contain a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 0.53 grams (gross weight).

A further check on the second suspect led to the discovery of a straw tube containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 0.06 grams (gross weight).

The two suspects were immediately apprehended to assist in the investigation under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug possession.