Eight Sabah localities under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Eight localities in Sabah will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from this Thursday until August 10.

They are Kampung Kauran in Keningau, Kampung Mostyn Lama in Kunak, Perumahan Ladang Pontian Kuril in Kinabatangan, Taman Kinarut Ria in Papar, Kampung Tawadakan in Kota Belud and Kampung Menengah, Kampung Buang Sayang, Kampung Pasir Putih Sipitang in Sipitang.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after taking into consideration the risk assessment done by the Ministry of Health and the rising Covid-19 infections in these localities.

Ismail also announced EMCO extension in several villages surrounding Kampung Patikang Ulu Keningau in Sabah, namely Kampung Patikang Ulu, Focus Lumber factory and quarters, Veracity factory and quarters, Hasil Jadi factory and quarters, IDA driving centre and an Indonesian citizens’ settlement.

The EMCO will also be extended at Kampung Madsiang, Penampang.

All the extensions are until August 10.

The EMCO will end at Taman Muhibbah Phase 1, 2 and 3 residential areas in Beaufort; and also the Beverly Hills Phase 2 Apartment and Kampung Kobusak in Penampang.