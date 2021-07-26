Establishment of centres prove state not just announcing ‘hot-air projects’, says Manyin

KUCHING (July 26): The establishment of the Sarawak Research Development Centre (SRDC) and Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC) have proven that the state government means business and is not just announcing ‘hot-air projects’ as alleged by some quarters, said Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

The Education, Science and Technological Research Minister said all projects happening on the ground were indeed real.

“It is not hot air but a reality. We have our Sarawak Science Centre, five international schools, and now SRDC and SIDC,” he said before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched SRDC and SIDC today.

Manyin said SRDC was set up to enable effective coordination of research activities, facilitate and attract meaningful collaborations between local and international research institutions, and enhance research and development that would contribute to the socioeconomic development of Sarawak.

According to him, Sarawak will focus on biomedical health sciences and sustainable use of its rich biodiversity for therapeutics, nutraceutics, and diagnostics.

“It is envisaged that the synergy between the biomedical health industry and biodiversity will propel Sarawak into a world-class research and development hub, and boost Sarawak’s economy,” he said.

Manyin said the SRDC is working closely with his ministry, the Education Department, and the Sarawak Science Centre on awareness programmes in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to inculcate spirit of research and innovation in school children and promote STEM interest in the community.

“The SRDC aims to strengthen the research landscape by facilitating research and development programmes both within Sarawak and globally, through multidisciplinary research collaboration among agencies, institutions, and the industries and to accelerate the creation and growth of a healthy, sustainable, and competitive world-class research and development ecosystem for Sarawak,” he said.

Manyin said the establishment of the SIDC was one of many initiatives to realise the vision and mission of SRDC.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic, though unfortunate, had offered an opportunity for SIDC not only to study the disease and epidemiology, but also to provide a springboard for local and foreign biomedical and biotechnology-related companies to develop world-class products and services in the state.

“We look forward to a vibrant, aggressive and productive research and development ecosystem in Sarawak in the years to come,” he added.