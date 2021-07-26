Govt to spend RM1.2 bln to extend contracts for 14,000 medical, dental officers, pharmacists

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): The government has agreed to extend the contracts of about 14,000 medical doctors, dentists and pharmacists for a period of two years (or 7,000 per cohort/year) which will involve a financial implication of RM1.2 billion, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

This is a follow-up to the government’s decision for contract-appointed medical officers, dental officers and pharmacists to be offered contractual appointments for a period of two years after completing the compulsory service period to ensure continuity of service and preparation for specialist studies.

“The government is very concerned about the demands of the contract-status health workers group and is aware of their contribution and role as the front line of health in providing the best health services to the people, especially in the Covid-19 pandemic situation,” he said in Parliament today.

Tengku Zafrul said the government has also agreed to extend the appointment on a contract basis for a maximum period of four years, medical officers and dental officers who are accepted to pursue specialist studies during the first two-year contract period.

He said the move is to ensure that the officers concerned successfully complete their respective specialist studies.

He also said the prime minister had instructed the Health Ministry and relevant agencies to draw up a comprehensive and inclusive plan comprising immediate action, short-term, medium and long-term plans to enable the direction for the medical services to be drawn up. — Bernama