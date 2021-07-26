Kuching Chung Hua primary schools schools raise RM96,741 for pandemic fund

KUCHING (July 26): The Kuching Chung Hua Primary School No.1-6 Management Committee has contributed RM96,741 to the Sarawak Anti-Pandemic Support Fund, which was launched by the Federation of Chinese Associations for Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division .

A total of 5,122 individuals, consisting of pupils, parents, teachers and management committee members of the six schools, had raised the money for the fund, the committee said in a statement today.

Its secretary-general, Rodger Chan, said he was pleased with the amount brought together by the six schools and their respective boards.

Chan, who is also the fund’s working committee deputy chairman, said: “The number is significant as it shows that young children are capable and aware of the good deed of supporting worthy causes and extending help when and where help is needed.”

“This further shows that Sarawak people irrespective of race, age and background are united when it comes to fighting the pandemic, inculcating the spirit of togetherness in times of needs, more so in this special and critical time.”

Chan said their contribution was so far the largest amount and number of people donating to the fund.

He extended his appreciation to pupils, parents, board members, teachers and heads of the six schools for contributing to the good cause.

He also lauded the federation for initiating the fund.

Among those present at the handover ceremony today were the federation president Datuk Richard Wee, fund organising chairman Kuek Eng Mao and Kuching CHPS No.1-6 Committee of Management chairman Jonathan Chai.