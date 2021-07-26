Man allegedly loses RM38,428 in unauthorised bank transactions, seeks SUPP’s aid

KUCHING (July 26): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) has recently been approached by an individual claiming RM38,428.62 worth of unauthorised or fraudulent online transactions were made from his two bank accounts.

In a statement, the bureau’s chief, Wilfred Yap, said the man had already lodged two police reports on the transactions and he had yet to receive any positive response on the investigation.

“The individual had also lodged a formal complaint with the branch of the two local banks but the banks had yet to give him a satisfactory response on the outcome of their investigation,” said Yap.

As a result, Yap said the individual had contacted SUPP for assistance to request information from the police on the outcome of the investigation and the follow-up action to be taken.

“SUPP PCB has now brought the matter up for the attention of the Police Commissioner of Sarawak and have requested for a thorough investigation on the complaints of the individual and also requested for a reply on the outcome of their investigation.”

Yap urged the public to exercise caution when completing their financial transactions online as criminals were becoming more sophisticated with their hacking techniques through the Internet.

He said the public should ensure that their computers and mobile devices were always up-to-date with the latest security software, adding that strong passwords were crucial in minimising the risk of one’s online account being hacked.

“Watch out for phishing scams. Phishing scams use fraudulent emails and websites to trick users into disclosing private account or login information to the company, bank, or organization impersonated in the email.”

They should also keep their personal information personal, securing the internet connection and shop safely by making sure the e-commerce websites use secure technology before purchasing online, as well as reading the website’s privacy policies.

Members of the public can reach the SUPP PCB by contacting them at 016-7797688 or 082-246999, or head to SUPP headquarters at Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui.