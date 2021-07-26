Masing: MCO an outdated strategy, vaccination key to overcome pandemic

KUCHING (July 26): Imposing the Movement Control Order (MCO) since the discovery of Covid-19 vaccines is an “outdated strategy”, opined Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

In a press statement today, he said an accelerated vaccination campaign is the key to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This was what I had anticipated. The vaccine is the answer to contain Covid-19. We should just focus on its acquisition and injection! Post discovery of the vaccine, MCO is an outdated strategy,” he said.

Masing said he had repeatedly stressed the importance of vaccination in the past, but the Ministry of Health (MoH) had a different approach on handling the pandemic.

“’Jab first, record later’ was the best strategy to contain Covid-19 as mooted by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said, pointing out the imposition of MCO would only ‘kill’ small and medium enterprises instead of the coronavirus.

According to the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), 81.3 per cent of the adult population in Sarawak has already received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 55.8 per cent had received both doses.