New record as Covid-19 claims 207 lives in a single day; total crosses 8,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): Malaysia today recorded a new high with 207 deaths in one day attributed to Covid-19, the Health Ministry’s latest statistics show.

In a brief message, the ministry tweeted: “207 — deaths due to Covid-19 infections that was reported today is the highest. Condolences to the family members involved.”

This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 8,201 deaths since the pandemic started.

The previous record in Covid-19 deaths in a day was just mere days ago, on July 21 at 199 deaths. — Malay Mail

