Opposition bench open Special Parliament Sitting with blitz against Speaker, accuse him of ‘treason’

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): Opposition lawmakers opened today’s Special Parliamentary Sitting by launching a verbal onslaught against the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, hurling accusations that included allegations of treason for failing to facilitate debate of the Proclamation of Emergency.

Tension arose immediately after Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun allowed several members from the Opposition bench to pose questions before the government tables its agenda, prompting them to criticise the proceeding as unconstitutional and demanded space to debate the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Among those who rose to grill the Speaker were two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi), Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (Semporna) and Gobind Singh Deo (Puchong).

Dr Mahathir, the second to speak, called the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration’s handling of the pandemic an abysmal failure, and that lawmakers are duty-bound to scrutinise its policies but have been denied because of a regulation that has no legal basis. – Malay Mail

