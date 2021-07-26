Ops Dadu nets five in Padawan for illegal online gambling, lottery

KUCHING (July 26): Police arrested five individuals, three of whom were women, in connection with selling illegal online gambling top-ups and illegal lottery tickets during three raids under Ops Dadu on Sunday.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the first raid by the Padawan District police headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) caught two local men, aged 37 and 42, at 5.11pm at an eatery in Batu Kawah.

“Both were arrested on suspicion of being involved in illegal gambling activities, where both were engaging in online gambling and lottery ticket selling,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the police also seized a mobile phone and RM50 from the 37-year-old, while a mobile and RM200 were seized from the 42-year-old.

According to him, both suspects admitted to selling online gambling top-ups and illegal lottery tickets.

Both men are being investigated under Section 4(1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 4(A) (a) of the same Act.

In another raid at 5.25pm, Aidil said two women, aged 20 and 26, were arrested at a convenience store in Mile 10, Padawan for being involved in online gambling.

According to him, both women were found to have past offences under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“In this raid, the police confiscated two units of mobile phones, and some cash amounting to RM385.

“The arrests and seizures were made under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he said.

Aidil said the third raid at 7pm saw the arrest of a foreigner, aged 28, at a coffee shop in Mile 11, Jalan Kuching-Serian.

“From the search made by the police, the suspect was using a tablet for the illegal online activity, which was seized from the suspect, and including some cash amounting to RM41.

“It was also found that the suspect, a foreigner, did not have any legal identification documents with her,” he said.

Aidil said the investigation is being carried out under Section 4(1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 15 (1) (C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He also urged the public to provide any information on illegal online gambling activities to the IPD Padawan operations room on 082-862233.