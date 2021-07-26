PdPR should continue until Covid-19 situation is safe for face-to-face PdP

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) for school students should be continued until the current Covid-19 situation in the country is safe for the face-to-face Teaching and Learning (PdP) to resume.

Although face-to-face learning is still accepted as the best education method, PdPR, whose implementation can be further improved either online or offline, is the most appropriate method to ensure children are not left behind in their studies during the Covid-19 threat.

A teacher, who requested to be identified only as “Din”, said that with the increasing trend in Covid-19 cases, which has now reached five figures, PdPR, which is now in its second year of implementation, is the best and safest initiative to curb the spread of Covid-19 among school children.

“In my opinion, it is better to continue with PdPR until the situation is completely safe. Although the standard operating procedures (SOP) can be tightened, we still face the threat of new variants if face-to-face learning is held (again).

“This is worrying the teachers because there are among us, as well as our family members, who are in the risk group,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

A mathematics teacher at a secondary school in Bukit Baru in Melaka, Din said with PdPR now in its second year of implementation, teachers are continuously improving the system by using various methods for a more effective PdP sessions.

He said teachers were also briefed, as well as provided inputs and guidance on the effective implementation of PdPR.

Recently, the Education Ministry (MOE) announced that the PdPR sessions will continue until Aug 31 after taking account the current Covid-19 situation and after discussing the matter with the Health Ministry (MoH) and the National Security Council (NSC).

It said schools will be opened in stages for face-to-face teaching and learning sessions from Sept 1, 2021 after taking into account the vaccination rate among teachers, administrators and support staff.

A teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato ‘Zulkifli Muhammad in Slim River, Perak, Noraini Osman said the decision by MOE to continue the school session via PdPR until Aug 31 would ensure the safety of students since Covid-19 is still a threat in the country.

Meanwhile, Shahidah Abdul Jalil, 34, of Taman Kenanga, Melaka Tengah, said the PdPR sessions had many positive effects on her children, as well as herself.

“In having to monitor my children with their PdPR lesson, it has also made me to also study and care more about my children’s schooling. I also help them with their assignments or homework. On subjects, they (children) don’t understand, we sit down and discuss it together to find the solution,” said the mother of four children, aged nine to 15.

A hairdresser, Shahidah said she is thankful that teachers at her children’s school teacher are understanding and provided the lessons based on the students’ affordability.

They don’t pressure students too much with assignments or homework, especially involving equipment that requires expenses, she said.

A student at of SMK Lahat in Ipoh, Perak, Nurhaziqah Adilah Razmi, 16, said she had now familiarise herself with learning through PdPR, except for subjects that required experiments and the use of laboratories.

“Teachers help a lot by sending videos and other materials. The teachers are doing their best to make the lessons interesting, like giving us online games when we are tired so that there is interaction between us,” she added. – Bernama