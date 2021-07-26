PM Muhyiddin to make statement on PPN in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) at the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the order paper for the five-day sitting, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba will give a statement on efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister, will elaborate on the national vaccination programme.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will explain the various government economic aid packages while a statement on the implementation of the emergency order will be made by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, expected to be on the last day of the sitting.

After the presentation by the ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs) will be given space to seek clarifications and give opinions, before the minister concerned replies to issues raised to wrap up the session.

A total of 12 documents comprising three on the proclamation of emergency and nine on emergency ordinances will be presented at the meeting today.

The special meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament will be held from July 26 to 29 and on Aug 2.

All the 220 MPs, including those who have yet to be vaccinated, are allowed to attend the special sitting, which will be conducted in full adherence to the standard operating procedure to curb Covid-19, including requiring all attendees to pass swab tests and wear face masks.

There are 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat but two have been left vacant after their representatives died. – Bernama