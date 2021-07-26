Police issue 15 compounds for violating SOP in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 26): The police have issued 15 compounds for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sarawak in the past 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that out of the total, 14 were issued in Kuching while one was issued in Sibu.

It said 14 compounds were issued for failure to practise physical distancing (7), failure to check-in via MySejahtera (3), going out of an Enhanced Movement Control Order area without police permission (3) and not wearing any face mask (2).

Since March 18 last year, the committee said the police have issued 9,525 compounds.

Meanwhile, the local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued one compound for SOPs violations which was issued by the Matu-Daro District Council.

The compound was issued for failing to practise physical distancing.

SDMC said the local authorities had issued a total of 1,359 compounds since Feb 1 this year.

Apart from the local authhorities and police, SDMC also revealed that the Ministry of Health had also issued 15 compounds from July 18 to July 24.

During that period, there were seven compounds issued by the ministry in Limbang, four in Bintulu and one compound each in Bau, Samarahan, Sarikei and Miri.

Meanwhile, no new premises have been added to the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today.

The number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system to date remains at 257.