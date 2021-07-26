Primary school in Beluru one of six localities in S’wak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (July 26): Six localities in four districts have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), including a primary school in Beluru, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that SK Sg Bain, Tinjar in the district along with Rumah Suring anak Jelian, Sg Bain, Tinjar have been imposed with the EMCO starting today until August 9.

It also said that the EMCO has been enforced on Rh Jamu, Peligong, Sebetan and Rh Pantan, Ulu Senulau in Saratok on the same dates as well.

“In Sarikei, Rh Regina, Sg Selidap has also started its EMCO today but the order will run until August 12 whereas Kampung Tg Tuang at Kota Samarahan will start its EMCO tomorrow (July 27) until August 9.

The committee also announced that four localities in four districts had their EMCO lifted today.

They are Rh Nicholas Adut, Sungai Baron in Sarikei; Kampung Kendaie and Bukit Batu in Lundu; Rh Maxwell anak Tambi, Sungai Libau, Jalan Miri-Bintulu in Subis; and the rented room above Famous Nasi Kandar Corner in Bintulu.