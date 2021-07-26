Public told to report corruption to MACC, not on social media

PUTRAJAYA (July 26): The public is urged to report any abuse of power, fraud or corruption with evidence to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and not just making allegations on social media.

MACC Strategic Communications Division director Kamaruddin M Ripin said any individuals who lodged a report not only assisted the MACC in the investigation but were also protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

“MACC urged the public to come forward with quality evidence and not just making allegations without solid evidence on social media. Without evidence, every allegation is considered useless in court and even wastes time and money.

“The public is advised to present evidence such as who is involved, when and where did the corruption incident takes place, why and how did it happened as well as who can assist us in obtaining information,” he said in a statement today.

He said MACC provided various methods to facilitate the public to make reports such as through portaladuan.sprm.gov.my, MACC Mobile application, the toll-free line at 1-800-88-6000 or they can also visit the nearest MACC office.

According to Kamaruddin, there are 16 state MACC offices and 21 branch offices nationwide that are ready to assist whistleblowers and conduct investigations before bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He also stressed that MACC will not compromise in conducting investigations and no one will escape legal action.

Elaborating, he said a total of 509 individuals were nabbed between January and June this year, of which 260 arrests or 51 per cent involved members of the public while 249 arrests (49 per cent) involved civil servants.

Of the civil servant arrested, he said 169 were from the Support Group, Management and Professional Group (74) and Top Management Group (six). – Bernama