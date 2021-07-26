RM98-million Batang Rambungan bridge project set to complete by March 2023

KUCHING (July 26): The construction of Batang Rambungan Bridge is set to reach completion on March 31, 2023, says Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Upon the completion of the RM98 million project, the 560m structure is set to connect Lundu District to the state capital.

According to Julaihi, the current progress of works is at 11 per cent, which is behind schedule.

“The progress of works should have reached 32.7 per cent by now, but it has been delayed due to the restrictions under the enforced Movement Control Order (MCO).

“However, the contractors are still eligible to apply for the ‘Extension of Time’ (EOT) for works affected by the MCO.

“In consideration of the EOT for the MCO last year, the project has been rescheduled and should reach completion by March 31, 2023 – this projection, however, excludes the eligibility of the EOT for this year’s implementation of MCO,” he said this at a press conference called after attending a briefing on the progress of the Batang Rambungan bridge project and conducting the site visit in Lundu yesterday.

Julaihi added that this project had been highly anticipated not only by the residents in Lundu District and Sematan Sub-District, but also those in Kuching.

Overall, the development covers a 1.37km stretch including road sections at both Kuching and Lundu sides, and also a bridge crossing Rambungan River.

In addition, Julaihi had asked the contractor to provide opportunities for technical manpower and local engineers to be involved in this project, as well as technical manpower from China.

“The involvement of the local technical workforce and engineers in this project is important in launching the works in this field, as well as to prepare the local technical workforce in the future,” he said.

Julaihi acknowledged that upon the completion of this bridge, it would save the travelling time between Kuching and Lundu, as the travellers would no longer have to wait in long queues for the ferry service.

“Apart from facilitating travels, this bridge would also boost the socio-economic activities of the people along the Lundu-Sampadi areas,” said the assistant minister.

This Batang Rambungan Bridge is among a number of bridges built to complete the 896km Sarawak Coastal Road development, set for completion in 2025.

Accompanying Julaihi yesterday were permanent secretary to the ministry Datu Safri Zainuddin and Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak head of coastal road and second main road unit, Roland Ting.