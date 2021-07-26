Ruckus in Parliament as Opposition noisily demand answers from PM over recovery plan

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): Opposition lawmakers were up in arms after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was absent from responding to questions about the National Recovery Plan that he tabled in Parliament this morning.

The winding-up was instead handled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz on behalf of the prime minister.

However, this did not go down well with the Opposition bench.

Pakatan Harapan leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed Muhyiddin to be the first prime minister to have missed winding up a crucial government policy since Merdeka, and called it an affront to Parliament. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME