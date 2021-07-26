Sarawak DUN only dissolved after Emergency ends on Aug 1, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (July 26): The Covid-19 Emergency will continue until it ends on Aug 1, 2021, after which the State Legislative Assembly will be dissolved, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member explained that the revocation of ordinances by the Federal Cabinet on July 21 as mentioned in Parliament today did not mean that the Emergency had been lifted.

In this respect, he dismissed claims that Sarawak had 60 days from July 21 to hold its delayed state election.

“The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be automatically dissolved at midnight of the 1st August, 2021, unless the Prime Minister who after consultation with Yang Di Pertua Negeri Sarawak and Chief Minister of Sarawak advises the Yang Di Pertuan Agong to declare Emergency in Sarawak,” he said when asked to clarify the revocation of the ordinances.

He pointed out that the ordinances that were revoked by the Federal Cabinet were ordinances created under the Emergency Order.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had told Parliament today that six Emergency Ordinances drafted and enforced during the period of Emergency were voided and annulled by the government on July 21 after a Cabinet meeting on the same date.

He also said that the government has decided not to extend the period of Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances after August 1.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had declared the Emergency from Jan 12 to Aug 1 this year to give the government further powers to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The order also prohibited any elections from being held.

The five-year term of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly was supposed to expired on June 6 but the assembly remains in effect due to the imposition of the Order.