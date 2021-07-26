Sarawak Research Development Council inks MoUs for biomedical research, human capital training

KUCHING (July 26): The newly-launched Sarawak Research Development Council (SRDC) has sealed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with five local and international research institutions in biomedical research and human capital training.

The five institutions are Australian National Medical Research, Amili Private & Limited (Singapore), Cambridge Spark (United Kingdom), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), and Swinburne University Malaysia, Sarawak.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched SRDC as well as the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC) today to pave the way for research excellence in Sarawak, leading to a vibrant bioeconomy, capitalising on the state’s diverse cultures and natural resources.

“SRDC has initiated MoUs with the Australian National Phenome Centre, Perth; National Centre for Infectious Diseases, Singapore, Amili Pte Ltd (Singapore); Cambridge Spark; Unimas; and Swinburne Sarawak to collaborate in the areas of biomedical sciences and human capital development.

“These will add to our current existing list of collaborators including Cambridge Academic of Therapeutic Sciences, University of Cambridge,” he said at the launch here.

According to Abang Johari, developed countries spent about 3 to 5 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on research and development (R&D) to unlock the value-added potential of their resources.

He asserted that innovation through R&D is the hallmark of a successful economy, and as such the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research was formed to spearhead technical research initiatives in the state.

Abang Johari pointed out the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS), which he launched on Sarawak Day, included innovation as one of the seven enablers to move the state’s economy forward.

“It is the state government’s firm commitment towards innovation as key towards driving Sarawak’s economic growth toward the year 2030 and beyond,” he said.

Leveraging on Sarawak’s natural resources, Abang Johari said innovation will focus on developing R&D capabilities and commercial applications aligned to biotechnology, digital applications, and renewable energy.

SRDC was set up through the Sarawak Research and Development Ordinance, 2017 to enable effective coordination and research activities, facilitate and attract meaningful collaborations between local and international research institutions, and enhance research and development activities in Sarawak.

SIDC is a research centre under the purview of SRDC, with initiatives including realising the vision and mission of SRDC.