Sikie: Earth roads connecting Muput longhouses to be upgraded

TATAU (July 26): Existing earth roads that connect longhouses in Muput, Ulu Anap in Tatau are set to be upgraded to gravel roads, said Kakus assemblyman Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

The Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs said once these are turned into gravel roads, they could then be upgraded to premix roads in the future.

“I will apply to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government so that these roads can be upgraded immediately for the convenience of the people in rural areas.

“GPS is a responsible government that always supports and is concerned about the wellbeing of the people, and will surely provide and upgrade the existing public facilities in Kakus accordingly,” he said.

Sikie said this when carrying out road inspections as well as monitoring Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects in his constituency last Saturday, accompanied by personnel from the Public Works Department (JKR) and district office, local community leaders and representatives from Kakus Service Centre.

Among the locations visited were Jalan Rumah Japit, Rumah Asun, Rumah Mapang, Rumah Joshua Rentap, Rumah Japing, Rumah Jelia, Rumah Karong, and the new site for Rumah Thomas Jalai and Rumah Luming.

Meanwhile, Tuai Rumah Asun Jemat, on behalf of the people in his longhouse, extended his appreciation to the state government, especially Sikie, for the road upgrade project in his area which is currently being implemented under phase one.

“Previously, the condition of this road was very bad and with potholes, but now the condition of the road is very good and can be used by small vehicles other than four-wheel-drives (4WDs).

“This project benefits the residents around the Setusor area. I also thank the GPS government, and we are very grateful,” he said.