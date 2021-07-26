Sikie: Over 90 pct of adults in Tatau vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

TATAU (July 26): Over 90 per cent of the adult population in Tatau district have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

Out of this number, Sikie said about 70 per cent of them have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“This is a very good achievement where almost all of our people in the longhouses and villages have received their Covid-19 vaccination,” he said.

This data was obtained by the Tatau Health Clinic and Tatau district office from the local community leaders.

Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman, said this after attending the presentation of agriculture produce under ‘Peladang Prihatin Sarawak’ programme to the frontliners and volunteers at the vaccination centre (PPV) at Tatau Sports Hall on Sunday.

The programme was organised by Agriculture Department Bintulu and Bintulu Farmers Organisation (PPK).

Sikie thanked the Agriculture Department for organising the programme especially to recognise the frontliners who had been working hard for the past few months in vaccinating the people against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Agriculture officer Anggang Jimbun said this programme was held to show appreciation to the volunteers at the PPVs.

She said similar programmes have been carried out at five PPVs in the Bintulu division which has about 600 volunteers.

She added that the department through PPK bought the products from the local farmers who were affected in selling their products due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Also present at the event were acting Tatau district officer Calvin Ligong, Dr Tiong Chong Ying from Tatau Health Clinic, Tatau administrative officer Winnie Dian and PPV Tatau coordinator Mohammad Fazlee Abdullah.