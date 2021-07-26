Six Indonesian men get jail, rotan for illegal entry into Sarawak

KUCHING (July 26): Six Indonesian men were sentenced to four months’ jail and a stroke of rotan each for entering the state without valid passes.

Hamidi Hamdan, Gustian, Misno Bujang, Effendi Hasan, Gusti Wijaya Abdan and Maludi Asnawi, aged between 20 and 40 years, were convicted under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959 / 1963 and read with 6 (3) of the same Act.

They pleaded guilty to the charge before Sessions Court Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman.

They were arrested at 6.30pm on June 23 during a road block at Jalan Datuk Bandar Abang Mustapha here after they were caught travelling in a van driven by a local man.

Despite carrying passports, they only recorded that they had exited the country through the Immigration entry points at Biawak and / or Tebedu between March and April last year.

In a separate court room, the six Indonesians together with the van driver, Hii How Hing, were fined RM800 in default two months in jail each for failing to observe travel restrictions during the movement control order (MCO) 3.O period.

They pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi for breaching the Standard Operating Procedure that required only two persons to travel inside a vehicle at the material time.

They were convicted under Rule 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Infected Areas) Regulations 2021.

DPP Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi and Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the cases while the accused persons were not represented.