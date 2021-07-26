Takiyuddin: Emergency won’t be extended, laws already revoked on July 21

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): The government has decided not to extend the period of Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances post-August 1, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said today.

The de facto law minister revealed in Parliament that the six Emergency Ordinances drafted and enforced during the period of Emergency were voided and annulled by the government on July 21 after a Cabinet meeting on the same date.

However, Malay Mail’s check showed that the abolishment has yet to be gazetted. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME