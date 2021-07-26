Two doctors in Sabah on strike

KOTA KINABALU: Two doctors walked out from Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 while holding placards in support of the nationwide Hartal Doktor Kontrak protest on Monday.

One of them was seen holding a placard that reads “We are your future specialist” while the second with the “#hkontrak”.

Both doctors made their way out from the hospital building towards the parking lot at 11.58am.

They however declined to answer any questions from the media, only saying that they were medical officers and they thanked their supporters.

Police were present at the scene to monitor the situation while medical officers could be seen gathering within the first floor walkway of the main entrance of the hospital by 11am.

The situations at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 in Damai here, the Tawau Hospital and the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan were however quiet with no walkouts being reported.

Some 50 doctors also walked out of the Hospital Kuala Lumpur, the main hospital in the national capital.

The strike is to demand a fair career path and for contract doctors to be offered the same benefits as medical officers in permanent positions.