Two drug trafficking suspects detained

KOTA KINABALU: Two men from Sarawnak were caught for trafficking more than two kilograms of syabu in the state capital.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said both suspects, in their 20s, were detained when narcotic police spotted them inside a Toyota Vios vehicle at a parking lot at Imago shopping mall around 4.15am on July 25.

“Police approached the vehicle, introduced themselves and ordered both suspects to come out but they refused. The suspects also locked the vehicle from the inside prompting police to break the vehicle window at the front passenger’s seat.

“Upon further inspection, police found two packets of crystal substance believed to be syabu inside two tea packets.

“The total drugs weighed at 2,092.7 grams or more than two kilograms with street price of RM72,000.

“Both suspects, the vehicle, their handphones, credit cards and the drugs were confiscated for further investigation,” said Mohd Zaidi at a press conference at the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters on Monday.

Mohd Zaidi said investigation revealed both suspects were part of a drug syndicate that had been active for the past six months.

Both suspects also acted as middlemen for the drug syndicate, said Mohd Zaidi.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty.