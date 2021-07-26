Uggah: No instructions yet from Health Ministry on Covid-19 vaccine booster jab

KUCHING (July 26): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee has not received any decision from the Health Ministry on whether there should be a third booster jab for Covid-19 vaccine recipients for greater protection against the virus’ variants.

Its chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, said at the moment recipients can rely on the available vaccines.

“KKM has not conveyed any decision to us,” he said using the Malay acronym for the Health Ministry in a reply via WhatsApp today.

He also shared a video that showed that the Sinovac vaccine was 99.9 per cent effective and that it could prevent the spread of Delta variant in particular.

Uggah, however, kept mum when asked if he had instructed Sarawak Covid-19 Advisory Group (Scovag) to start considering a programme for the third booster jab in Sarawak.

On July 23, the Health Ministry said Sarawak recorded 93 Covid-19 Delta variant cases, the highest in the country.

Yesterday, State Health Director Dato Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed explained that some 60 per cent or 56 of the 93 Delta variant cases involved patients who have not been vaccinated against the virus

He also said 27 cases or 29 per cent of the Delta variant cases had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 10 cases or 11 per cent had received two doses before they were found positive for Covid-19.