Workers onboard ship docked in Bintulu spark one of two new clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 26): Two new clusters were declared in Sarawak, with one involving workers of a ship which had docked in Bintulu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

The committee said that the workplace cluster, dubbed the Gom Tujuh Cluster, involved a ship identified as the Grade One Manjung 7 operating for the petroleum sector which was docked in Bintulu since June 30.

“A total of 50 individuals from this cluster have been screened with 24 including the index case testing positive while four more are still pending lab test results,” it said.

Apart from the Gom Tujuh Cluster, SDMC also declared another cluster involving an oil palm plantation workers’ quarters in Bintulu which had been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Known as the the Jalan Tatau-Selangau Cluster in Tatau, the cluster was declared after 18 out of the 224 individuals screened from the cluster tested positive for Covid-19.

Another 206 individuals from the workplace cluster are still awaiting lab test results.

SDMC also announced the end of four clusters today, namely the Beladin Cluster in Pusa, Jalan Samarakan Cluster in Tatau, Sawai Niah Cluster in Subis and the Sungai Separai Cluster in Tatau.

“These clusters have ended after no new cases were detected or reported in the last 28 days involving these clusters,” said SDMC.

Of the 86 active clusters, five recorded a total of 31 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The clusters that reported new Covid-19 cases today are the Jalan Tatau-Selangau Cluster in Tatau (14), Gom Tujuh Cluster in Bintulu (10), Ulu Senulau Cluster in Saratok (3), Lempaong Cluster in Betong (3) and Bukit Tinggi Cluster in Meradong (1).

Meanwhile, Sarawak now has 19 districts classified as Covid-19 red zones, five orange zones, 13 yellow zones and three green zones.

“Tatau district today changed to a red zone from orange after recording a total of 41 cases of local infection in the past 14 days while Mukah district has reverted to an orange zone from red after recording a total of 39 cases of local infections in the past 14 days,” said SDMC.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.