741 cases, four new clusters and three deaths

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 741 new Covid-19 cases, four new clusters and three new deaths on Tuesday.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases with 149, followed by Tawau (87) and Tuaran (77).

He disclosed that 379 (51.15 per cent) of the new cases came from close contact screenings while existing cluster screenings contributed 101 cases (13.6 per cent).

“Symptomatic screenings contributed 129 cases (17.41 per cent) while targeted screenings contributed 53 cases (7.15 per cent),” he said in a statement.

The four new clusters were the Jalan Penampang Cluster, Penampang; Inderasabah Cluster, Tawau; Jeti Kudat Cluster, Kudat; and the Industri Kolombong Cluster which affected Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran.

Masidi disclosed that the Jalan Penampang Cluster involved workers in a hypermarket in Pekan Koidupan.

The index case involved a 25-year-old cashier who tested positive for the virus on July 26.

“A total of 29 positive cases have been detected in this cluster,” he said.

He added the Inderasabah Cluster was a community cluster which was detected in Mukim Balung. The index case involved a 30-year-old palm oil worker.

This cluster has registered a total of 14 positive cases thus far.

Meanwhile, the Jeti Kudat Cluster, which originated from a 51-year-old illegal immigrant, has registered 44 positive cases.

Masidi went to explain that the Industri Kolombong Cluster, which is a workplace cluster, has registered 23 positive cases.

“The index case involved a 26-year-old driver who tested positive on July 19,” he said.

The three deaths were recorded in Putatan, Penampang and Kudat.