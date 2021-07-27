27 more areas in Sabah under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty-seven localities in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Beaufort, Tawau and Kinabatangan have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from July 29 to August 11.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the decision was made after studying the presentation on risk evaluation and Covid-19 infection trends by the Health Ministry (MOH) at all the affected localities.

He said from the total, 27 localities in Sabah which came under EMCO involved 11 localities in Kota Kinabalu, namely Bandar Sierra, Kampung Unggun, Kampung Kalasanan, Lorong Cina 1, 2 & 3, Kampung Tebobon, Plaza Kingfisher, Polytechnic Commercial Centre, Kampung Pulau Penampang, Bandaran Segama, Taman Bukit Setia and Taman Putera Jaya.

“Apart from that, EMCO would also be enforced in eight localities in Penampang, namely Country Height Phase 1, Cyber City Phase 1, Kampung Nabangkung, Kampung Ramayah, Taman Vista Kiranau, Kampung Sarapung Kolopis, Vista Minitod and Kampung Tuunon.

“Four affected localities in Beaufort, are Kampung Lumadan, Kampung Kebulu Petani, Kampung Beaufort Selatan and Taman Arjuna,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three localities in Tawau, namely Kg Blok 31, Kg Tanjung Batu Darat and Kg Darat Inderasabah will undergo EMCO.

Perumahan Ladang Tinabau in Kinabatangan will also be locked down.