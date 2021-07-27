Bukit Aman to get 16 new drones worth RM48m to police Malaysia’s borders

KUALA LUMPUR (July 27): The Royal Malaysia Police, better known by its Malay initials PDRM, will soon add 16 new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones worth RM48 million to its tactical arsenal to protect the country’s borders.

Bukit Aman Logistic and Technology department director Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said the procurement of the drones was approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The drones will be used for assignment which involves monitoring and eliminating threats in areas along the national border such as intrusion, smuggling and cross-border crime.

PDRM appreciates the government’s commitment in ensuring the force has the latest assets and equipment to further strengthen our duty so that public order and safety is always preserved,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that the estimated cost was the ceiling based on the market price for the latest specification of drones suitable for police tactical and surveillance work.

According to Sahabudib, each VTOL drone is equipped with a gyro stabilised camera with optical, infrared capabilities and can record high resolution video, photos as well as live streaming in day or night conditions.

The drone also comes with a mobile ground station vehicle that is equipped with a tracking antenna system, weather station and portable global navigation satellite system. — Malay Mail