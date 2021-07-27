CM: Election Commission must finalise SOPs before S’wak govt can consider holding polls

KUCHING (July 27): The Election Commission (EC) must first finalise its standard operating procedures (SOPs) before the state government could even consider holding the next state polls, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said apart from the EC’s election SOPs, the state government also has to consider the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Sarawak.

“The EC has to finalise its SOPs after assessing the current situation. Voters will feel unsafe without the SOPs.

“Health situation is also important as we do not want to be blamed for the kind of situation in Sabah. Both Health Department and the EC have to weigh all of these factors while we all wait for the SOPs,” he told a press conference after launching the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) here today.

Abang Johari pointed out it is also important for the Sarawak government to get a fresh mandate from the people to continue ruling the state.

The Chief Minister declined to comment on whether polls need to be held earlier than 60 days from Aug 1 following de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s revelation in Parliament yesterday that the six Emergency Ordinances drafted and enforced during the period of Emergency were voided and annulled by the government on July 21 after a Cabinet meeting on the same date.

“We will see what happens between now and Aug 1 because the power is with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide whether to extend the Emergency of not,” Abang Johari said.

On his keynote address for OUCCI’s launch, he said the highland and hinterland where the majority of Orang Ulu reside have economic potential to produce food for export and tourism packages.

The people through OUCCI and their smart partnerships with other associations just need to identify opportunities and use their talents and innovation to harness them into economic entities, he said.

According to him, the government would provide the necessary infrastructure and amenities, accessibility and digital connectivity.

For food production to be commercially viable, he said the people need to rely on precision farming and the internet of things.

Among those present at the event were Public Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Legislative Assembly deputy speaker and OUCCI advisor Datuk Gerawat Gala, and OUCCI president Datuk Mutang Tagal.