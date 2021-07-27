Dr Noor Hisham: Most new Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (July 27): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has stressed the importance of Covid-19 vaccination, when pointing out that those vaccinated only accounted for a small percentage of new patients.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he went over the day’s new infections of 14,516 cases, the bulk of which were Categories One and Two for asymptomatic & light symptoms, respectively.

“Of the 95 cases in Category Five who are critical and require a ventilator, 97.9 per cent do not have a vaccination history. For the 77 cases in Category Four who require oxygen assistance, 85.7 per cent similarly have no vaccination history.

“For the 83 cases in Category Three with pneumonia, 67.5 per cent do not have a vaccination history. For the 7,045 cases in Category with light symptoms, 87.6 also do not have a vaccination history,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Yesterday’s infections also include 7,216 cases in Category One who are asymptomatic. He said of this number, 95.6 do not have a vaccination history.

“This is based on the clinical condition of the infected when first diagnosed with Covid-19. Some among them remain in the same category throughout their infection, but there are also those who change status for the better, or worse as they slip into a higher category.

“Overall at the start of being diagnosed, 1.8 per cent of cases reported are in Categories Three to Five, 84 per cent of whom have no vaccination history. 98.2 per cent of the cases are in Categories One to Two, with 92 per cent of them having no vaccination history,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Since 92 per cent of the new cases diagnosed with Covid-19 had no vaccination history, the director-general urged the public to urgently get their families and themselves inoculated against the coronavirus.

“Cases in Categories One and Two are low risk and have suitable residences for isolation at home. This will aid in reducing congestion at Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and hospitals, especially in the Klang Valley.

“Therefore cases in Categories Three to Five will be placed in PKRCs, hospital wards, as well as Intensive Care Units. Hence when considering the scenario at hospitals, patients in Categories Three to Five are higher since Categories One and Two are isolated at home, provided they have suitable residences,” he said. – Malay Mail