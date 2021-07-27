Eight-year-old from Julau killed while trying to cross Pan Borneo highway

JULAU (July 27): An eight-year-old boy was killed in an accident at KM16 KJD Road near here on Monday.

In confirming the case, Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin said the child was hit by a car travelling from Julau to Sarikei at around 8.10am.

“Based on the police investigation, the boy was hit by an oncoming car when he jumped onto the road from the road divider, as he attempted to cross the Pan Borneo highway,” Andam said.

Due to the impact of the accident, the victim was thrown to the left side of the road, he said.

Medical personnel from Julau Health Clinic confirmed the victim died at the scene.

The body was later brought to Sarikei Hospital for a post-mortem.

Andam added the driver of the car was not hurt in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.