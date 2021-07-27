Fire breaks out at Sibu petrol station

SIBU (July 27): A fire has broken out at a petrol station at Jalan Brother Albinus opposite SMK Sacred Heart.

Photos and videos of the incident circulating on social media appear to show the fire is burning dangerously next to a petrol tanker.

A thick plume of black smoke can be seen rising high above the side of the petrol station.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

Petrol station staff later managed to put out the fire using fire extinguishers.

