GOF seizes contraband, van worth over RM4 mln, largest haul in Miri so far this year

MIRI (July 27): The General Operations Force (GOF) have scored their largest haul of contraband in Miri so far this year with the seizure of about 4.8 million sticks of cigarettes, 513 litres of alcoholic beverages and a van worth over RM4 million including tax.

Sarawak GOF commander SAC Saini Bongkek in a press conference here today said the operation dubbed ‘Op Kontraban’ was carried out yesterday at three different locations in the city.

“Between 11am and 1pm, a team of personnel from the intelligence unit of Sarawak PGA headquarters in Kuching, PGA Battalion 12 Miri and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) Sarawak carried out checks on three stores located in Riam and Taman Raja.

“During the ambushes, the team found various brands of cigarettes and alcoholic beverages suspected to be contraband.

“The raiding team also arrested three local men aged between 24 and 44 who are believed to be the caretakers of the stores,” he said.

Saini said the items seized comprised of 21,850 cartons or 4.37 million sticks of white cigarettes, 2,680 cartons or 428,800 sticks of kretek cigarettes, 58 boxes or 513 litres of various types of alcoholic beverages and a van.

“The value of the confiscated items including the van is RM4,002,400 including tax. This is the biggest haul in Miri so far this year,” he said.

He believed that the contraband was smuggled into Miri for distribution here.

Saini said the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Also present at today’s press conference were Battalion 12 GOF Miri Commanding Officer Supt Uchong Sigan and GOF Sarawak Brigade Operation/Intelligence Staff Officer DSP Sahamran Ibrahim.