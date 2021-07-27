Helicopter given permission to cross state for maintenance, not to buy ‘nasi ganja’

IPOH (July 27): The helicopter which landed at Padang Ipoh here on Friday had only obtained permission to cross state for the maintenance of the aircraft and not to transport ‘nasi ganja’ orders.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police had recorded the statements of the police station chief who gave the green light as well as the complainant, food premises owner, and the Bell 505 Global Ranger helicopter company owner.

“Police are still investigating and the findings would be referred to deputy public prosecutor for further instructions soon,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the case was being investigated under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations and members of the public were advised to make further speculations which can affect the ongoing investigation.

Yesterday, Perak police were reported to have taken the statements of several individuals including a 52-year-old Datuk to assist in the investigation of the incident at Petaling Jaya police headquarters, in Selangor.

The issue went viral on social media when a helicopter landed at Padang Ipoh believed to collect 36 packets of nasi ganja from a popular nasi kandar shop here, ordered by a customer in the federal capital.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in a statement on Saturday said the Bell 505 helicopter operated by Systematic Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd. (SAS) left Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang to Ipoh at 9.08 am before returning to Subang at 11:02 am as filed in the flight plan. – Bernama