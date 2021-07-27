Indonesian gets 5 months’ jail, caning for illegal entry

MIRI (July 27): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an Indonesian man to five months in jail and one stroke of the rotan for entering the state without a valid pass.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff meted out the sentence on Fajar Nuak after he pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963, read together with Section 6 (3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000, or up to five years’ jail, or both, and up to six strokes of the rotan.

The court ordered the sentence to run from the date of his arrest on June 29, 2021 and that he be deported upon completing his sentence.

Fajar was arrested at around 8pm at a plantation after he was found to have entered the state without possessing any valid pass.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.