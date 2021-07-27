Kapit’s RM12 million Lily Pond upgrading to be ready before Malaysia Day

KAPIT (July 27): The RM12 million upgrading project for Kapit’s iconic Lily Pond landmark is scheduled to be completed before Malaysia Day.

During a project inspection yesterday (Monday), Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said the project was well worth the allocation to give it a new facelift.

“Even before completion people are coming here to stroll around. Upon completion, scheduled before Malaysia Day, by then this place will offer another place for people to relax after a hard day’s work, together with Kapit Town Square, Kapit Waterfront riverbank protection and landscaping projects, which were completed earlier.

“Coming up are the proposed Kapit Heritage Ground and Forest Park on five acres of land from Jetty Kubu Lama extending up river to the Sesco Power Plant at Seputin. Kapit will have a comprehensive and beautiful landscape to benefit locals and attract visitors,” he said.

Masing said among the new features of the Lily Pond are a restaurant equipped with meeting chamber in the middle of the pond, cafeteria, theatre, children’s playground, and an over 1km walkway.

Among those present were Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang and Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat.