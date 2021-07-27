KDJA donates food, drinks to Kota Sentosa Health Clinic frontliners

KUCHING (July 27): The Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) today donated food and drinks to medical frontliners at the Kota Sentosa Health Clinic as part of its Love Donation campaign.

A total of 23 boxes of biscuits and 20 boxes of bottled water were handed over to frontliners at the vaccination centre at Mile 7 Sentosa Clinic.

The handover was witnessed by community leader Penghulu Lai Boon Khee and received by Kota Sentosa Health Clinic representatives.

Earlier in June, KDJA together with the Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) contributed five oxygen generators worth RM3,500 each to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Later in July, KDJA had also donated a patient monitor worth RM12,500 to SGH.

Event sponsors for all of the donations include Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, Fortune Villa, Cool Mediware Supplies, KANTIN at the Granary, members of the public and the media.