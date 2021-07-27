Man arrested at Stutong condo for allegedly trafficking Ecstasy powder

KUCHING (July): Police arrested a 23-year-old man on Monday for allegedly trafficking Ecstasy powder at a condominium in Stutong here.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspect was arrested after a check on the unit found powdered drugs, believed to be Ecstasy, weighing 398.18 grams.

The 2.20pm operation was led by Insp Bakery Mering from the Kuching Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).

“The police operations team earlier detained the suspect during an inspection at the condominium parking lot on suspicion of drug abuse.

“Then later the operations team checked the suspect’s unit in the condominium and found 15 fruit drink packets, which were found to contain Ecstasy powder worth around RM11,250,” Ahsmon said in a statement today.

Police then arrested the suspect and seized the drugs and the suspect’s vehicle for further investigation.

“The suspect, who underwent a urine test, also tested positive for amphetamine,” added Ahsmon.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.