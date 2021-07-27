Maszlee calls for two-year tax holiday for IPTS to ensure survival during Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (July 27): Former Education Minister Dr Mazslee Malik today called for private institutions of higher education (IPTS) to be given tax holiday for two years to help them survive the impact of Covid-19.

The Simpang Renggam MP also suggested that the IPTS which are offering scholarships to students be given tax exemption based on the amount of scholarships offered.

“The government should also consider giving tuition fee subsidy to students from the M40 and B40 households pursuing their tertiary education at the IPTS, which would make it possible for the IPT to reduce their fees,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building on the sidelines of the special meeting of the Dewan Rakyat today.

Maszlee also called for exemption of visa and Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) visa management fee to be given to international students registered and attending online lectures during the pandemic until they were required to present themselves in Malaysia.

He said the aid initiative was necessary as the Covid-19 pandemic had challenged the survival of the IPTS, mostly of which were suffering due to the shortage of new students, especially international students.

At present, there are 537,434 students at IPTS nationwide. – Bernama