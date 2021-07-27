Mayor upset over ‘fact-twisting’ of market raid in Lutong

MIRI (July 27): Mayor Adam Yii has expressed his regret and disappointment over the ‘fact-twisting’ of Miri City Council (MCC)’s raid to shut down the operations of illegal hawkers in Lutong on Sunday.

Video clips of MCC enforcement personnel removing items belonging to the illegal hawkers have since gone viral on social media, triggering harsh criticisms from the netizens.

When met by reporters during a meeting with the hawkers at Lutong Market yesterday morning, Yii said the MCC enforcement operation was ‘very straightforward’.

It was reported that the council had been receiving complaints about the illegal hawkers having encroached into the five-foot-ways of the nearby shophouses and blocked the entrance into Tamu Lutong.

MCC said these hawkers had also been occupying parking lots and open spaces outside Tamu Lutong in Lutong Bazaar during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The Lutong Market is currently closed in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the MCO, and will reopen this Aug 1.

“It is important that during this difficult time, we come together to resolve the issue, so that the hawkers are well taken care of.

“However, the council’s core responsibility is to make sure that SOP is being followed accordingly so that the Covid-19 situation here remains under control,” stressed the mayor.

Nevertheless, he regarded yesterday’s meeting with the illegal hawkers as ‘fruitful’, thanking them for their understanding of and cooperation in the matter.

Joining the mayor in the meeting was Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Datuk Sebastian Ting.

On MCC’s next move, Yii said these hawkers would be relocated and properly placed at Lutong Sunday Market, which would reopen on Aug 1.

He also acknowledged the request by the hawkers to trade daily at the Lutong Market, to which he said that the MCC would further discuss the matter before finalising any decision.

“We are informed that these hawkers are quite fluid – meaning, they don’t trade at one location permanently.

“So, the arrangement could be on ‘first-come, first-served’ basis, and hopefully we could achieve a win-win solution,” added Yii.