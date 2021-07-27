Orang Ulu chamber proposes small cell technology for far-flung settlements

KUCHING (July 27): The Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) has proposed small cell technology to solve internet connectivity issues in rural and far-flung settlements in Sarawak.

President Datuk Mutang Tagal said OUCCI has good knowledge of the affected rural communities.

“And since these communities are not larger than 2km in radius and with small population, they can be best served with monopoles mounted with small cell, which can be deployed and erected much faster and cheaper compared to the standard towers to ease the digital gaps.

“With small cell connected by VSAT and the system powered by solar power, this technology option is fast gaining demand in Africa and other remote regions of the world,” he said when Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched OUCCI here today.

The former Lawas MP said the chamber hopes vendors and partners would consider using the technology.

“If it is an aspiration of Sarawak to own and operate a cellular mobile entity specifically for the large expanse of rural Sarawak for communities, tourism, rural enterprises, and agricultural lot plus other applications, this might warrant further deliberation from technology vendors and partners on how it can be done if feasible,” he said.

He pointed out clear and uninterrupted internet connectivity is vital to rural Orang Ulu settlements in today’s digital age.

“It is so frustrating to have no phone, WiFi, and internet lines for days and months from our longhouses and villages. Connectivity is so vital to update and link these Orang Ulu settlements with the rest of the world for us to progress.

“Our rural students are deprived of good holistic education without excellent connectivity. The problem is made worse during this pandemic. For parents who want to stay in touch with their schooling and working children in towns by way of mobile or broadband communications, they are unable to because they are not within reliable reach of mobile and broadband services,” he lamented.

He pointed out villagers are also unable to get information such as routine medical updates on the Covid-19 situation except by word of mouth from rural clinics.

Mutang also explained services provided by some telecommunications companies, such as prepaid broadband internet employing VSAT supported by solar power, are expensive.

“With the kick-start of the federal government’s Jendela (Jalinan Digital Negara) programme, the situation is expected to improve starting towards the end of 2021 but it will take time and deep budgets to deploy the standard towers with 4G/LTE base stations, which are designed to serve clusters of rural communities.

“Due to the natural and prohibiting geographical terrain, a large number of rural communities are still expected to be underserved or unserved,” he said.

Mutang said OUCCI hopes while Sarawak builds its world-class ICT infrastructure, broadband and network coverage will cover all remote rural settlements and blind spots in the state.

He said upgrading telecommunications infrastructure and internet connectivity in rural areas would accelerate and intensify online businesses and education, which are fundamental to equip rural communities to prosper and compete globally in a digital economy.

“We look forward to the day when the Penans in the jungles of Murum or Mulu succeed in selling their intricately woven mats and bags direct on the internet through e-commerce to some buyers in Europe,” he added.