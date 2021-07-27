Orang Ulu community will back Abang Johari in next Sarawak polls, says Mulu rep

KUCHING (July 27): The Orang Ulu community will rally behind Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, in the next state election, said Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala.

“We as a community pledge our full support to Datuk Patinggi in the next State election and for him to continue to lead our beloved state of Sarawak towards the successful achievement of our goal to be a fully developed State by 2030,” he said at the launch of the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) here today.

The State Legislative Assembly deputy Speaker said the presence of almost all Orang Ulu elected representatives together with community leaders at the event showed that the community will continue to rally in firm support of Abang Johari to lead as chief minister for greater stability, socio-economic progress and a prosperous future.

“On behalf of our Orang Ulu community, I wish to extend our sincere thanks and highest appreciation to the honourable chief minister for supporting and inspiring our Orang Ulu community to rise up and actively participate in the state’s mainstream development,” he said.

The setting up of Upper Rajang Development Agency, Highland Development Agency and Northern Region Development Agency as special purpose agencies with a total allocation of RM4.5 billion over and on top of the ordinary development allocation in order to accelerate the development of basic infrastructure in the rural areas, which covers the Orang Ulu heartland, was a very clear demonstration of Abang Johari’s resolve and sincerity to make Sarawak a fully developed State by 2030, Gerawat said

Gerawat, who is OUCCI advisor, said the setting up of OUCCI was among the resolutions of the Orang Ulu Cultural Symposium held in Miri in 2018 which was officiated by Abang Johari himself.

He said the number of successful business entrepreneurs and professionals in the Orang Ulu community has been steadily growing over the years because of the state government’s progressive economic policy which had created more business opportunities and a more conducive eco system for the growth and development of Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

“The launch of OUCCI is timely in the ever competitive business environment where there is a real need to be an active and participative industry player. The OUCCI is certainly the appropriate platform to bring together our Orang Ulu business community to build business networks with like-minded organisations,” he said.

OUCCI will serve as a bridge for its members to hold dialogue with policy makers on business and take into account the peculiar interests and needs of its members to enable it to grow and contribute towards the economic prosperity of the state, he said.