Over 500 Kapit landowners receive compensations worth RM15.43 mln

KAPIT (July 27): A total of 509 landowners from Kapit, Song, Belaga and Bukit Mabong districts have received compensations amounting to RM15.43 million from the state government.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, the payment is to compensate them over the acquisition of their lands by the government, slated for a total of 15 infrastructure and development projects across this division.

Masing, who is Baleh assemblyman, presented the cheques to the landowners during a simple ceremony at the conference room of Kapit Land and Survey office yesterday.

Prior to that, a briefing on the land acquisition exercise meant for various development projects for fiscal years 2020 to 2021 was presented by Kapit Land and Survey superintendent Sagu Unting.

“The compensations presented today (yesterday) are for lands acquired for 15 projects – nine under Urda (Upper Rajang Development Authority), four under JKR (Public Works Department), one under Kapit Land and Survey, and one under JBALB (Rural Water Supply Department),” said Sagu in his presentation.

In his remarks later, Masing said the compensations signified the state government’s firm stand on keeping its promises to the people’.

“I am here to because I want to deliver a clear message to all landowners that the government always keeps its words. All acquired lands, of any status, would be compensated according to the Land and Survey Department’s valuation (rates of compensation based on cultivated crops, and land size according to current value).

“However, this doesn’t mean that with the Land and Survey Department having surveyed a land today, the compensation would come tomorrow.

“The proves takes a bit of time, so I appeal to the owners whose lands have been acquired for any development project, to be patient and understanding – we assure you that the government would settle the compensation,” he elaborated.

Among those present at the event yesterday were Katibas assemblyman Dato Sri Ambrose Blikau Enturan, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, political secretary to chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti, Urda director Joseph Belayong, Kapit District Council Walikota Lating Minggang and its secretary Jabang Juntan.