Police help to deliver baby, want to adopt her

KOTA KINABALU: Police took on a different task by helping a woman to deliver her baby in a passenger boat near the jetty at Safma here on Monday evening.

Kota Kinabalu district chief police assistant commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the woman in her 30s and her baby girl were reported safe at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) after the 7.30pm delivery.

Following the incident, he said the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters is keen on adopting the infant.

“The police headquarters of Kota Kinabalu also plans to visit the mother and baby but this depends on the approval from QEH,” he said.

The woman from Kampung Lok Urai Pulau Gaya delivered her baby with the help of a police team who were manning the area since Pulau Gaya has been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order.

The police team then proceeded to help the woman and her baby onto the jetty after they were informed.

The team was led by assistant superintendent Johri Rubinsin together with two police officers and Rela members.

QEH received a distress call and was informed that the woman had lost a lot of blood and the baby was still connected to her umbilical cord.

Before the arrival of the ambulance, a doctor who was on duty asked Johri to tie the umbilical cord to avoid bacterial infection on the baby. Since the police did not have anything to tie the cord, they proposed using the tie on the facemask.

After getting the nod from the doctor, Johri proceeded with tying the umbilical cord and waited for the ambulance to arrive.