Police issue 19 compounds in Sarawak; failing to wear face mask, no physical distancing tops list of offences

KUCHING (July 27): The police have issued 19 compounds in Sarawak in the past 24 hours, with failing to wear face mask and not practising physical distancing topping the list of offences, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, it said that 11 compounds were issued for those two offences while three compounds were issued for failing to provide log book, temperature scanner and MySejahtera code; three for gathering without practising physical distancing; and two for visiting premises beyond the stipulated time.

The most compounds were issued in Kuching with 10, followed by Miri (4), Sarikei (3) and Bintulu (2).

Since March 18 last year, the committee said the police have issued a total of 9,544 compounds.

The Bau District Council also issued one compound for violating standard operating procedures, namely for failing to scan and register via MySejahtera or registering in a logbook.

To date, local authorities have issued a total of 1,360 compounds since Feb 1 this year.

Meanwhile, no new premises have been added to the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today.

The number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system to date remains at 257.