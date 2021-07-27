Rhinos coach to decide on team after training

KOTA KINABALU: Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto is keeping his cards close to his chest as he prepares Sabah FC for the Super League clash against Sri Pahang FC at the Likas Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Rhinos head coach described the game as “very important” that he refused to give anything away prior to the team’s evening session training on Tuesday.

However, he did concede that he may reshuffle the squad in the absence of the tough-tackling central defender Rawilson Batuil who is serving a one-match suspension.

“The starting 11 will only be known after training later on. For now, no one is guaranteed to start the game,” he said.

In fact, he has not even decided on who will start in between the posts with potential candidate Rozaimie Rohim a doubt following the demise of his father in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

“I will discuss with the goalkeeper coach who will start in goal. As for Rawilson, we have capable replacement who I’m confident will give their 100 per cent commitment.

“We will have a final look on the players during training … what is important is that whoever gets the nod will give their maximum best against Sri Pahang,” he added.

According to Kurniawan, the game on Wednesday night would be crucial for the Rhinos, especially after they conceded a last-minute goal to lose 0-1 to PJ City FC last week.

He said the squad must fight to take all three points, especially when they will be playing hosts.

“The match against Sri Pahang is very important, especially after the defeat to PJ City FC.

“I want the players to focus and show their utmost best on the field in order to claim all three points,” he said while calling for all the fans wherever they are to continue to support the team although the game will be played in an empty stadium.

Meanwhile, Sabah too will be looking for a win in order to stay close to their target of a top five finish.

A victory too will be important for Sabah FC since Sri Pahang FC are only three points behind in the 12-team league standing.

The Rhinos are currently eighth on 16 points with their records of four wins, four draws and six defeats while Sri Pahang are ninth on 13 points with three wins, four draws and seven losses.

In the first round meeting, Sabah FC lost 1-2 in Kuantan with Lee Tuck and Yevhen Bokhashvili scoring for Sri Pahang while Saddil Ramdani replied for Sabah.

Lee Tuck and Bokhashvili have since left Sri Pahang during the second transfer window in May.